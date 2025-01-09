Azerbaijani club transfers two more basketball players

9 January 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani team NTD BH BAKU has completed the transfer of two more basketball players, Azernews reports.

The team has signed contracts with Huseyn Mammadov and Oguzkhan Guliyev.

The term of the contract with them is until the end of the season. Huseyn Mammadov previously played for Absheron team.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijani Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, the ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku. In 2006, men's basketball ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz 2010 International Basketball Tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games. The team won one gold and one silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.