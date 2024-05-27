2023-2024 season of Azerbaijan Premier League wraps up [PHOTOS]

The 2023-2024 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League for football has wrapped up, Azernews reports.

The match between Qarabag FC and Araz-Nakhchivan FC which took place in Azersun Arena was followed by an awarding ceremony.

Qarabag FC, which secured the national championship for the 11th time, was presented with the Championship Cup along with gold medals.

President of Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations Rovshan Najaf and other officials gave the awards to the players.

Qarabag FC, which finished the season in the first place, qualified for the UEFA Champions League, and Zira FC qualified for the Europa League by finishing second. Sabah FC, who took the third place and Sumqayit FC, which ranked fourth, will compete in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in UEFA Champions League first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. Qarabag FC won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

