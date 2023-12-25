Baku holds Cyber ​​triathlon competition for first time

25 December 2023 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

The first cyber triathlon competition called CYBERWinD Olympic Series was held in Baku under the joint organization of Triterra Baku Triathlon Club and Cyber ​​Athletics Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Some 17 athletes representing Triterra, Metak, Tristar, and World Class Azerbaijan clubs took part in the tournament. According to the regulations, the athletes covered a virtual distance of 40 kilometers.

Teymur Farajov (Triterra club) reached the finish line first. Elchin Aliyev (Tristar) was second, and Zaur Arkania (Triterra) was third.

A cyber ​​triathlon competition was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan. It is expected that the tournament will be a classification for determining the representatives of Azerbaijan in the E-Sports Olympiad in the future.

It should be noted that the competition was held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as well as the Azerbaijan Triathlon Federation.

