Ferrari pilot shares goals on eve of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

17 April 2023 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc spoke about the goals of the team on the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which will be held in Azerbaijan's Baku, Azernews reports.

“The team took advantage of the break to do the maximum amount of work and prepare several updates, due to which we want to become more competitive. The season is long. We remain motivated and do our best to make the best use of our time before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix," the pilot remarked.

He also added that the team is fully focused on improvement to be equal to Red Bull again.

"We know what needs to be done. We are not bad in qualifying, provided that there is a good grip. But we lose a lot in terms of performance when it comes to racing," Leclerc stated.

The 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 28-30 in Baku.

---

