National Gymnastics Arena holds training camps for gymnasts from Mingachevir [PHOTO]

The National Gymnastics Arena hosted training camps for Azerbaijani athletes from Mingachevir, Azernews reports, citing the federation.

The training camps brought together 11 gymnasts and a coach from the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center.

The young athletes are getting ready for the Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics to be held in Shaki on December 8-11.

The rhythmic gymnastics department has been operating at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center since 2016. Over 80 gymnasts work in the department.

The gymnastics coach, Aygul Babasheva, told Trend that gymnasts from Mingachevir are pleased to hold training camps at the National Gymnastics Arena.

"The arena provides ideal conditions for the training. Training mainly focuses on the general physical preparation of athletes, the program elements, and playing with gymnastic objects. Major competitions such as the Championship of Azerbaijan are ahead. Hopefully, the gymnasts will perform well at the competitions," coach Aygul Babasheva said.

Gymnast Zahra Rzayeva, 10, emphasized that this experience will definitely help her in the upcoming competitions.

"This is my first time in the National Gymnastics Arena. We learn a lot and improve our skills. I watch performances of the national team members and the group team with great interest, and would like to represent Azerbaijan at international competitions," she said.

Aysu Mammadzada, 10, has been doing gymnastics for six years.

She outlined that it was a great pleasure for gymnasts from Mingachevir to join training camps.

"Here we watched the training of the Azerbaijani national team members. Earlier, I have taken part in the republican competitions and hope to yield good results in the upcoming tournaments," said Mammadzada.

More gymnasts from different parts of the country are expected to join training camps.

