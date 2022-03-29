By Laman Ismayolova

Azerbaijan intends to expand its partnership with UNESCO in the field of sports.

During the visit to Paris, the Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with the Assistant Director General for Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO in the field of youth and sports.

The sides exchanged views on strengthening and expanding ties in this direction.

At the invitation of Gabriela Ramos, Farid Gayibov took part in a high-level political conference titled "The Youth As Researchers (YAR) global initiative on COVID-19".

The Youth and Sports informed the conference participants about the country's youth policy.

The Youth As Researchers (YAR) global initiative on COVID-19 connects and engages with young people to conduct research on the impacts of COVID-19 on young people and the responses young people have implemented to tackle these.

The program has been designed to give young people the skills they need to conduct credible research based on sound methods and ethical practices.

YAR supports young people through training, mentoring and giving advice during the research process to empower them to choose the research topics they want to investigate, design the research and then collect and analyze data. The researchers then use their research to deliver key messages.

Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been enjoying successful cooperation since 1992.

In 2003, the parties signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education, and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijani cultural sites have been included in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower, and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve was also listed among these heritages.

Shaki, an important city at the crossroads of the historic Silk Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Moreover, the Pomegranate Festival, Art of miniature were inscribed in UNESCO Representative List in December 2020.

UNESCO also successfully celebrated the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi and the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan.

In 2021, Lankaran region was included in the UNESCO list "Network of Creative Cities".

