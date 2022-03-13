By Trend

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku hosted the awarding ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the 28th World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championship among women's and men's groups in the tempo exercise program, as well as among mixed pairs in the balance exercise program, Trend reports.

Among the women's groups in the program of the tempo exercise, athletes from Belgium took the first step of the podium, the trio from Portugal took the second position, the third position was taken by the women's group representing Israel.

Among the mixed couples in the balance exercise program, athletes from Belgium Bram Roettger and Helena Heyens won gold medals, Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells (Great Britain) won silver medals in the duo, Daniel Blintsov and Pia Schutze (Germany) won bronze medals.

Among the men's groups in the program of the tempo exercise, the group representing UK is in the first place, the athletes from Israel are in the second place, the group representing Belgium is in the third position.

On March 10-13, the 28th World Championship in Acrobatic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 170 gymnasts from 17 countries of the world take part in the championship.

At competitions, gymnasts in women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups present balance, tempo and combined exercises.

