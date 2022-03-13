By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, performing as part of the mixed pair, won silver in the tempo exercise program at the 28th Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports.

The result of the athletes was 28.640 points.

In first place is the mixed pair from Belgium - Bram Roettger and Helena Heyens (29.280 points), in third - Natasha Hutchinson and Dylan Howells, representing Great Britain (28.440 points).

Recall that the day before, Azerbaijani gymnasts Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, performing as part of the men's pair, won the World Championship bronze in the combined exercise, and today the bronze in the tempo exercise.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

The women's, mixed and men's pairs, women's and men's groups are demonstrating the balance, tempo and combined exercises at the competitions.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz