By Laman Ismayilova

American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana has won the 2021 Vugar Gashimov Memorial in Baku after beating Hungarian Richard Rapport in the Armageddon playoff game. Fabiano Caruana and Richard Rapport scored 24 points each after rapid and blitz. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mammadyarov ranked third with 22.5 points. The tournament consisted of a Rapid and a Blitz tournament with a double round-robin system for each.

The 7th edition of the Vugar Gashimov Memorial brought together some of the biggest names in chess, including Shakhriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Fabiano Caruana, Sergey Karjakin, Vishy Anand etc.

The previous six tournaments were organized in Shamkir. Baku hosts the Vugar Gashimov Memorial for the first time.

Despite his short life, Vugar Gashimov had made a remarkable contribution to the chess history of Azerbaijan.

He played for Azerbaijan's national team in the Chess Olympiads in 2002, 2004, 2006, and 2008.

Gashimov won a bronze medal in the European Team Championship in 2007 and became the European Champion with the national team in 2009. He was the European vice-champion in the national team in 2011, and the winner of the Reggio Emilia tournament in 2010-2011.

The 7th Vugar Gashimov Memorial is organized by the Vugar Gashimov Chess Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The tournament was first held in Shamkir in 2014. The current world champion Magnus Carlsen won the tournament four times (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), the national chess player Shakhriyar Mamammadyarov won the tournament twice (2016, 2017).

