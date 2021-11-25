By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnasts Ibrahim Mustafazade and Ammar Bakhshaliyev, performing in the synchronized trampoline jumping program in the 11-12 age group, reached the finals of the 28th World Competitions among age groups in trampoline, double mini-trampoline and tumbling in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the information, the result of the Azerbaijani gymnasts amounted to 41.510 points.

The 28th World Age Group Competition in Trampoline Gymnastics, Double Mini Trampoline and Tumbling is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on November 25-28.

Some 650 athletes from 32 countries of the world participate in the competition. At the tournament, gymnasts perform in the following age categories - 11-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-16 years old and 17 years-21 years old. They take part in the program of individual and synchronized trampoline jumping, as well as a tumbling track and a double mini-trampoline.

Azerbaijan is represented by 15 gymnasts. Trampoline program - Seljan Magsudova, Magsud Magsudov, Ammar Bakhshaliyev, Ibrahim Mustafazade, Mekhti Aliyev, Nijat Mirzoyev, Ali Niftaliyev, Shafiga Humbatova, Jafarova Sama; tumbling program - Tofig Aliyev, Adil Hajizade, Bilal Gurbanov, Huseyn Asadullayev, Alexey Karatashov and Elnur Mamedov.

In accordance with the requirements of the quarantine rules, the competitions are held without spectators.

