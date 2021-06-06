By Laman Ismayilova

Final round (51 laps) was held in Baku on June 6. Ten teams competed at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was performed before the beginning of the race.

The starting lineup was determined by the ranking round organized yesterday. The starting lineup of the competition includes Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing),Pierre Gasly (Scuderia AlphaTauri), Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari),Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing), Yuki Tsunoda (Scuderia AlphaTauri), Fernando Alonso (Alpine), Lando Norris (“McLaren”), Valtteri Bottas (“Mercedes”),Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), Esteban Okon (Alpine), Daniel Riccardo (McLaren), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo),George Russell (Williams),Nicholas Latifi (Williams),Mick Schumacher (Haas),Nikita Mazepin (Haas),Lance Stroll (Aston Martin),Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo).

Meanwhile, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 was held without spectators and concert programmes amid the coronavirus pandemic. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.

At first, the contract for the Formula 1 races was extended for three years. However, since they weren’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to extend this period until 2024.

Moreover, the competitive weekend will last not 4, but 3 days. There are also restrictions on events related to awards.

Unlike the previous years, the first Grand Prix competition will be held on March 28, not in Australia, but in Bahrain.

The European Grand Prix (also known as the Grand Prix of Europe) was a Formula One event that was introduced during the mid-1980s and was held every year from 1993 to 2012, except in 1998. During these years (except in 2007), the European Grand Prix was held in a country that hosted its own national Grand Prix at a different point in the same season, at a different circuit.

The race returned as a one-off in 2016, being held on a street circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan; this event was renamed to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2017.

