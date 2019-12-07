By Trend

The participants were prepared for the relay as for real competitions - every competition is like the World Cup for us, Mariana Vasileva, the head coach of the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team, who took part in the first relay competitions of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, told Trend.

The First relay competitions of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation were held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Dec. 7.

The relay involved gymnasts of the national teams of Azerbaijan in various types of gymnastics as well as their parents and coaches. The total number of relay participants was about 200 people.

"Such relay is held by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the first time. These are very interesting competitions, since not only our gymnasts, but also parents and coaches participate," Mariana Vasileva said.

"We did not impose age restrictions on the relay participants, and, in addition to parents, the national rhythmic gymnastics team's gymnast Narmina Samedova's grandmother also participated in the competitions. Gymnastics is such a sport that absolutely everyone can practice, from young children to adults. Our doors are open to all, sports begin with gymnastics!"

According to Mariana Vasileva, the goal of the relay was to unite the team, gymnasts, their parents and coaches.

"Sometimes it seems that being an athlete is easy, because the audience sees only the final performance. However, parents undoubtedly know how much energy their children put into the training process," the head coach said.

"Of course, the difficulty level of the relay competitions is suitable for everyone. While preparing the team for the relay, I felt how each member of the team wants to win. We thought over tactics, discussed strategy and hoped not to make a mistake. Everyone felt the gymnastic spirit that was in the National Gymnastics Arena."

Five competitions were prepared for the participants, during which they demonstrated their athletic abilities.

