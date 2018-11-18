By Trend

FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is going on at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku for the first time on Nov. 17-18.

Teams of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, Russia and Ukraine are participating in the competitions.

Azerbaijan is represented by bronze medalists of the recent European Championships, Mixed Pairs - Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi - Ruhidil Gurbanli and Aghasif Rahimov - Nurjan Jabbarli.

Silver medalists of the World Age Group Competitions (2016) - Seymur Jafarov and Murad Akparov will compete for the best places in the Men's Pair.

During the two-day events, gymnasts born in 2003 and older will compete in Men’s Pairs, Women’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Women's Groups and Men's Groups.

