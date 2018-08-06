By Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers became Europe’s second at the Junior Wrestling Championship held in Rome, Italy on July 20-August 5.

The national freestyle wrestlers competing in the last days of the championship completed the race with three silver and four bronze medals, thus claiming the second place on the podium. Russia was on the first and Armenian team was on the third place.

Intigam Velizade (61 kg), Hajimurad Hajiyev (70 kg) and Asxab Hamzatov (92 kg) lost only in the final match and won silver medals. Bronze medals were won by Aliabas Rzazade (57 kg), Ismayil Abdullayev (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Rahid Hamidli (125 kg).

Greco-Roman wrestlers who competed in the first days of the championship won one gold and female wrestlers won one silver medal. In the Greco-Roman wrestling team Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) and female wrestling team Tatyana Varantsova (53 kg) took place on the podium.

International referee Elman Ismayilov represented the country in the meeting management.

