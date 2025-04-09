China takes drastic measures in response to latest US tariffs
China will continue to take decisive measures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, Azernews reports, citing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, as he made such a statement, commenting on the issue of raising US import duties on Chinese goods to 104 percent.
"We will not allow anyone to take away the Chinese people's legitimate right to development. We will not tolerate any attempts to undermine China's sovereignty, security, and development interests," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
It should be noted that after Donald Trump was elected president, he announced the imposition of duties on Chinese goods in four stages. Since April 9, import duties on Chinese goods have been increased to 104 percent.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!