US official: Russia not included in US tariffs due to Ukraine talks

6 April 2025 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

United States National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett revealed on Sunday that the reason behind Russia not being included in the new tariffs announcement is peace talks in Ukraine, Azernews reports.

"There is obviously ongoing negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, and I think the president made a decision not to mix the two issues. It doesn't mean that Russia is going to be treated wildly different than every other country," he told ABC's "This Week."

Hassett explained that given the current situation, it would be inappropriate to "throw a new thing into these negotiations."