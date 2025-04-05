Myanmar earthquake death toll passes 3,300 as UN calls for help

5 April 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from a major earthquake in Myanmar has risen above 3,300 as the United Nations aid chief made a renewed call for the world to help the disaster-struck nation, Azernews reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The magnitude 7.7 quake that struck the Southeast Asian nation on March 28 resulted in 3,354 deaths and 4,508 people injured, with 220 others missing, according to new figures published by state media on Saturday.

The United Nations’ top aid official met with victims in the central Myanmar city of Mandalay, situated close to the epicentre and now grappling with severe damage across the city, and described the destruction as “staggering”.

“The world must rally behind the people of Myanmar,” Tom Fletcher wrote in a post on X.

He praised humanitarian and community groups who led the response to the quake with “courage, skill and determination”.

“Many themselves lost everything, and yet kept heading out to support survivors,” Fletcher said