N. Korean leader inspects special operation units' training on day of Yoon's ouster

5 April 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected training activities of special operations units earlier this week, stressing strengthening their capabilities is the key to building a strong army, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

Kim visited a training base of the special operation units on Friday -- the day when South Korea's Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, removing him from office.

Kim oversaw the general tactical training and small-arms shooting contest conducted by the units' combatants, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

"The actual war capability for guaranteeing victory in the war field is bolstered up through intensive training and it is the most vivid expression of patriotism and loyalty to the country," Kim was quoted as saying by the KCNA.

The North's leader noted that the "strengthening of the special operation forces constitutes a major component of the army building strategy at present," the report said.

The KCNA said Kim also laid out "crucial" tasks to put the special operation units' capability on "a highly-developed" basis, but it did not disclose details.

Without referring to his name, the KCNA reported the first vice defense minister was among top military officials who greeted Kim at the base. KCNA photos showed former Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam carrying the name tag of the first vice defense minister.