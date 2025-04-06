Pakistan, US agree to deepen energy ties

6 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan and the United States have expressed their commitment to advancing mutual energy goals and exploring new avenues of cooperation in the sector, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

They expressed the resolve at a meeting held on Friday between US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker and Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, where they discussed bilateral energy collaboration, sustainable development, and opportunities for enhancing Pakistan-US relations.

The meeting focused on strengthening partnerships in renewable energy initiatives, minerals, hydrocarbons and infrastructure investment.

Baker and Malik exchanged views on critical energy challenges, technological innovation, and policy measures to support Pakistan's growing energy demand, future roadmap for mutually beneficial partnership and sustainability of the energy sector.

"We are keen to explore joint ventures in oil, gas, and renewable energy to ensure sustainable development and energy affordability for our citizens," the minister remarked.

On the occasion, it was revealed that acting US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Eric Meyer would attend the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum scheduled for April 8. This marks an important visit by a US official from the State Department after a long time.

In her remarks, Baker commended Pakistan's economic recovery and successful implementation of critical reforms as well as emphasised that the United States had positive engagements on security with Pakistan.