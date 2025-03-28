Gold reaches record high in local and international markets

28 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

In Pakistan, the price of gold per tola surged by Rs2,380, reaching Rs323,380. The price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs2,041, settling at Rs277,246, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

