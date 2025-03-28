Trump administration focus on military cooperation with Philippines

28 March 2025 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump remains committed to strengthening cooperation with the Philippines in both military and economic spheres, Azernews reports.

This commitment was reaffirmed by U.S. Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

Addressing the importance of the U.S.-Philippines alliance, Secretary Hegseth stated: "Both President Trump and I want to express our unwavering commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty between the United States and the Philippines, as well as our broader economic and military partnership." He further emphasized, "The world we are talking about is one in which strength and deterrence are paramount—this is especially true in your region, given the growing threats posed by communist China."

Secretary Hegseth’s comments were broadcast on local television in the Philippines, where he underscored the need for international allies to "stand shoulder to shoulder" to prevent conflict and ensure freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, a crucial global shipping route.

In the face of rising tensions in the region, the U.S. has reiterated its commitment to protecting the sovereignty of its allies and maintaining peace through strength. Hegseth highlighted that cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines is more vital than ever in addressing shared security concerns, including China's expanding influence in the Asia-Pacific region.

On March 21, the Pentagon announced that Secretary Hegseth would embark on a diplomatic tour to Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines, and Japan. This trip marks his first working visit to the region since taking office as Secretary of Defense. His visit reflects the Pentagon's ongoing efforts to strengthen defense ties and bolster security arrangements in the Indo-Pacific, a region that remains a focal point of U.S. foreign policy.

Notably, the U.S.-Philippines relationship, rooted in historical ties and mutual defense commitments, continues to evolve as both nations adapt to the rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape. As the United States and the Philippines move forward with their partnership, the collaboration on military exercises, joint training, and humanitarian assistance remains a cornerstone of their alliance.