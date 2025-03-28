Russian citizen arrested in Moscow for alleged bomb plot in crowded areas

28 March 2025 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

A Russian citizen planning to carry out explosions in crowded areas of Moscow has been arrested, according to the country’s Federal Security Service (FSB),Azernews reports, citing the local media reported.

The suspect’s identity has not been disclosed, but he is reportedly a 1972-born individual with a criminal record, having previously served time for murder, extortion, and robbery under Russia’s Criminal Code.

The FSB claims that the planned attack was orchestrated at the request of Ukrainian intelligence services.