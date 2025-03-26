Azernews.Az

Moody's warn of deterioration in outlook for U.S. government finances

26 March 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)
The trade duties imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump could hinder the country's ability to manage its growing debt burden and rising interest rates, Azernews reports.

