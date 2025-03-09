Arambarri double as Getafe fight back to shock Atletico

9 March 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Getafe's Mauro Arambarri scored a last-gasp quickfire double to upset 10-man Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday as Diego Simeone's side missed a golden opportunity to move top of LaLiga, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

With a game in hand, Barcelona lead with 57 points, one ahead Atletico and three clear third-placed Real Madrid who host Rayo Vallecano later on Sunday.

Atletico's Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to convert a penalty in the 75th minute after a long VAR review spotted a handball which left the home team fuming.

Seconds after Guillermo Cuadra flashed a straight red to Atletico's Angel Correa for a studs-up tackle in the 88th minute, however, Arambarri stroked home a rebound from close-range and two minutes into added time he deflected Diego Rico's shot past goalkeeper Jan Oblak and into the net.

"After we scored the goal we knew they were going to go up and even so we lost the game at the end," Atletico midfielder Pablo Barrios told DAZN.

Atletico will face old rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday before hosting Barca in LaLiga on Sunday.