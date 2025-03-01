Georgian PM supports Trump, criticizes 'War Party' after Zelensky meeting

1 March 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump following his controversial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House.

Azernews reports that Kobakhidze shared his views on Facebook, stating, “Yesterday, a clear distinction was made between the war party and the peace party. I am not referring to the verbal exchange between Trump and Zelensky but to the reactions that followed. President Trump and his peace efforts were condemned by those responsible for the bloody war and the loss of thousands of Ukrainian lives.”

He continued by criticizing the “global war party” and the “deep state,” which he claimed are reluctant to end the war in Ukraine. Kobakhidze emphasized, “What we’ve been saying for three years has been proven once again—the U.S. and the ‘global war party’ are two distinct entities. The struggle between the war party and peacekeeping forces is entering a critical phase. Let’s hope peace prevails in the end,” he concluded, wishing Trump patience and courage in his efforts.