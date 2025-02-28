Kim Jong-un urges North Korean forces to be ready for nuclear deployment

28 February 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on the country’s armed forces to be prepared to use nuclear weapons, emphasizing the role of powerful offensive capabilities in ensuring national defense, Azernews reports.

Kim made the remarks during routine tests of strategic cruise missiles, underscoring that nuclear deterrence relies on maintaining high readiness. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the exercises were meant to demonstrate the military’s ability to launch a counterattack.

The statement follows reports of a recent North Korean missile launch, raising concerns over escalating tensions in the region. With Pyongyang continuing to develop its strategic military assets, the emphasis on nuclear readiness highlights North Korea’s unwavering stance on deterrence and sovereignty.