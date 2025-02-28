China responds to US plans to impose additional tariffs on goods

28 February 2025 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Beijing will take all necessary countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights and interests, Azernews reports.

This was announced by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China in response to Washington's plans to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods in March.

"If the United States insists on its course, China will take all necessary countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights and interests," the statement said.

The ministry also pointed out that unilateral tariffs violate WTO rules and undermine the multilateral trading system. Furthermore, the statement noted that such tariffs would increase the burden on American companies and consumers, as well as disrupt the stability of global supply chains.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods starting March 4.

In a statement published on the official website of the Chinese ministry, it is emphasized that China hopes the United States will not "aggravate the mistake with a new mistake" and will return to the path of resolving differences through equal dialogue as soon as possible.

This ongoing trade tension highlights the delicate balance of international trade relations and the significant impact that tariff policies can have on both global supply chains and domestic economies. While both sides have economic leverage, the dispute serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of modern markets and the importance of diplomatic dialogue to avoid escalating trade wars. The situation also underscores the growing role of multilateral institutions like the WTO in managing international trade disputes.