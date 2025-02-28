North Korea tests strategic cruise missile in the Yellow Sea

28 February 2025 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has launched a strategic cruise missile, Azernews reports.

According to reports, the missile test was aimed at assessing the country’s nuclear deterrence capabilities. The launch took place in the Yellow Sea.

The DPRK last conducted missile tests on February 26, as reported by the Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea's continued missile testing is part of its ongoing efforts to develop advanced weapons systems, particularly cruise and ballistic missiles, as part of its strategy to enhance nuclear deterrence. These missile tests also serve as a demonstration of military capability and a signal to the international community regarding North Korea’s growing military strength. The tests come at a time of heightened tension in the region, with ongoing concerns about the stability of the Korean Peninsula and the global implications of North Korea’s military advancements.