Vladimir Putin: Contacts with US inspire hope

27 February 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that initial contacts with the new United States administration "inspire certain hopes," Azernews reports.

At a Federal Security Service (FSB) board meeting, Putin claimed that not everyone sees the resumption of the dialogue between Washington and Moscow as a positive step, stressing that "some Western elites" will try to hinder it. In addition, the Russian head of state underlined that the current American administration demonstrates "pragmatism, a realistic view of things, and reject many stereotypes, so-called rules and messianic ideological clichés of their predecessors, which, in fact, led to the crisis of the entire system of international relations."

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, Putin ensured that Russia has always been open to negotiating a peaceful solution, adding that the Russian military created conditions for the start of "a serious international dialogue."