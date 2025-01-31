Spot price of gold increases

31 January 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The price of gold on the spot market has reached a new all-time high amid fears of tariffs being imposed on imports to the United States. Spot gold prices surged to $2,800.43 per ounce during trading, Azernews reports.

