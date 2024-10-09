Russian border guards to withdraw from Armenia-Iran border

9 October 2024 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed that from January 1, 2025, the checkpoint between Armenia and Iran will be guarded solely by Armenian border troops, Azernews reports.

This agreement, announced by Pashinyan’s spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, marks a significant shift in the management of Armenia's borders.

Starting in 2025, Armenia's National Security Service border troops will take full responsibility for guarding both the Armenia-Iran and Armenia-Turkiye borders.

"The checkpoint on the Armenia-Iran border will be handled exclusively by Armenian border guards," Baghdasaryan confirmed.

This development removes the possibility of Russian troops guarding the Zangazur corridor, potentially strengthening Armenia's position in ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan over the security of the corridor.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz