At least 41 hurt in Russian air strikes on Kharkiv

1 September 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Russian air strikes have injured at least 41 people in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials have said, Azernews reports via BBC.

Regional head Oleh Syniehubov said five children were among those wounded and he accused Moscow of "aiming exclusively at civilian infrastructure" in the city.

Among the buildings damaged are a supermarket and a sports complex in areas residents go to every day, he added.

"Russia is once again terrorizing Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and the city itself," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in the wake of the attacks. Zelensky repeated his calls for Western allies to "give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself".

The attack comes after Ukraine launched a wave of overnight drone attacks against targets in Russia, where fire broke out at two energy facilities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz