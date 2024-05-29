US pressures on Georgia over law on foreign agents

29 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The American authorities believe that the adoption of the law "On transparency of foreign influence" in Georgia will hinder the country's integration into Europe.

Azernews reports that the head of the press service of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said this at a press conference.

According to him, the United States condemns this step. According to Miller, the adoption of the document moved Georgia away from the path of European integration. He emphasized that the ruling "Georgian Dream" party ignores the "Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Georgian people".

The head of the press service of the State Department noted that all these actions endanger the relations between the United States and Georgia.

He reminded that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to apply visa restrictions against "those who undermine democratic procedures and institutions in Georgia".

