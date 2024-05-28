Fitch Ratings to rate Turkmenistan State Insurance Organization internationally

28 May 2024 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Fitch Ratings will assign an international rating to the State Insurance Organization of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held.

The insurance company will receive an international rating under the action plan for the 'Program of the President of Turkmenistan for the socio-economic development of the country in 2022-2028'.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings is an international rating agency specializing in assessing the creditworthiness and financial stability of various organizations, including corporations, banks, governments, and other financial institutions.

The agency aims to provide business intelligence to facilitate effective decision-making and decrease business risks for its clients.

