Chinese company prepare to produce certified flying cars

7 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Slovak company Klein Vision announced that it had sold a license for the production and sale of flying cars for the Chinese market to Hebei Jianxin Flying Car Technology, located in Cangzhou, Hebei Province of Northern China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Designed for use on the ground and in the air, the device is capable of transforming from a car into an airplane in 3 minutes with a flight speed of up to 300 kilometers per hour and a flight range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

The vehicle received a "Certificate of Airworthiness" from the Slovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of rigorous flight tests in accordance with the standards of the European Aviation Safety Agency.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz