Uzbekistan’s investment and tourism potential presented in Kuwait

6 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Embassy of Uzbekistan presented the investment and tourism potential of Uzbekistan to Kuwaiti businessmen, investors and tourists, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

In particular, the meeting participants were provided with information about the large-scale transformations being carried out in our country, reforms aimed at liberalizing the economy and developing foreign trade, as well as about the opportunities created for foreign investors and tourists.

It was also announced that the III Tashkent International Investment Forum will be held on May 2-3.

The guests were also introduced to the modern hotel and logistics infrastructure for receiving foreign tourists in our country, as well as opportunities for interesting travel and active recreation.

It was noted that a 10-day visa-free regime for staying in Uzbekistan has been introduced for Kuwaiti citizens, Jazeera airline flights have been launched to Tashkent, Samarkand, Namangan and Fergana, which provides comfort for Kuwaiti tourists wishing to visit our country.

