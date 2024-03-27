Pompeii to stage gladiator fights, legionary drills

27 March 2024 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

Pompeii is to stage gladiator fights and legionary drills on three Sundays this spring and summer for visitors paying an extra five euros over the entry fee, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The gladiators will recreate ancient combat, pomp and circumstance in the Roman site's amphitheatre for the delight of all on April 7, May 19 and September 8, while it will also be possible to see a centurion form up his troops and oversee training in the art of the gladius, their short stabbing sword.

Legionaries will also link up in the famed 'testudo' attacking formation, named after a tortoise shell, which helped them win so many of their famous victories.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz