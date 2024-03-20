Pashinyan: Currently, there is no agreement on maps between Armenia and Azerbaijan

20 March 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

There is no agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding the maps to be used in the delimitation process, Azernews reports, citing Armenian mass media.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during the "government hour" in the parliament.

"Currently, there is no agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding maps. On the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to recognize each other's territorial integrity. There is an understanding that there should be a delimitation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Pashinyan emphasized.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz