EU high rep embarks on visit to Lebanon

6 January 2024 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign policy and security, Josep Borrell, is visiting Lebanon to discuss the situation in the Middle East.

According to Azernews, Turkiye's CNN reported referring to the EU representative.

"The head of the EU foreign policy is on a visit to Lebanon due to his concern that the clashes on the border between Lebanon and Israel may turn into a larger-scale conflict," the TV channel said.

It is noted that Borrell will stay in Lebanon until Sunday to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and its impact on the region.

---

