Georgia celebrates Saint Barbara’s Day

Orthodox Georgians today are celebrating the Day of Saint Barbara – the Great Martyr who was tortured and killed by her father after she converted to Christianity, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Georgians celebrate Barbaroba annually with an old folk tradition - baking festive food lobiani, a bread baked with bean stuffing, honouring Saint Barbara.

Saint Barbara is considered a special protector and healer of children.

Georgians also believe the first person to visit their house on this day as a guest - mekvle which translates as someone who sets the course, or the “first-foot - will determine how lucky the following year will be for the family.'