Number of Israelis injured since Oct. 7 rises to 5,007, report says

22 October 2023 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

The Israeli Health Ministry reported the number of Israelis injured since the start of the armed conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 has risen to 5,007.

According to a ministry statement, 12 of the injured people are in critical condition, 285 are in serious condition, 775 are in moderate condition, and the rest sustained minor injuries.

It said that 298 injured Israelis are still being treated in hospitals.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,400 since Oct. 7, according to Israeli official statements.

The conflict in Gaza, under Israeli bombardment and blockade since Oct. 7, began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and growing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,137 Palestinians, including 1,524 children and 1,000 women have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

---

