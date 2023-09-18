Helicopter fighting forest fire crashes in western Türkiye

18 September 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A firefighting helicopter crashed into a dam with four people onboard while responding to a forest fire in western Izmir province, official said early Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli wrote on X that the chopper crashed into the Tahtali Dam in the Menderes district after it lost contact with the team.

Yumakli said one of the four personnel was rescued and search and rescue efforts continue for the rest.

The forest fire broke out in the Keler neighborhood for unknown reasons.

---

