Activists pour black liquid into one of Rome’s landmark fountains

Italian climate activists poured black liquid into the waters of Bernini's landmark Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi (Fountain of the Four Rivers) in Rome on Saturday.

Four activists from the group, Ultima Generazione, or Last Generation, targeted the 17th-century fountain, designed by Italian sculptor and architect Bernini in 1651, according to media reports.

They poured the black liquid into the waters located at the central Piazza Navona.

Protesters opened a banner that was against the use of fossil fuels and chanted: "Our future is as black as this water,” before police intervened.

Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said this is "another senseless gesture" by defacing Rome’s monuments.

“Putting the artistic heritage at risk does not save the environment,” he wrote on Twitter.

The group of activities also poured black liquid last month into the waters of Fontana della Barcaccia, another historical landmark fountain in Rome.

