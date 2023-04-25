Turkmenistan confirms its readiness to expand international co-op in field of digitalization

25 April 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan is ready to expand international cooperation in the field of digitalization and green technologies.

This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, speaking at the 70th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe dedicated to digital and green transformation.

In his speech, Meredov noted the large-scale and long-term activities of Turkmenistan in these areas, emphasizing the country's readiness to expand international partnerships in the field of digitalization and "green technologies.

The conference participants were informed about Turkmenistan's practical steps in reducing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, in particular, methane, as well as about the prospects for cooperation between the country and the international community in promoting hydrogen energy.

Furthermore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan emphasized that the new city of Arkadag, built in Turkmenistan, could become a successful example of digital transformation and the use of "green technologies" for the entire UNECE region.

It was noted that the city has implemented the concept of a "smart city" and an approach to ensure zero harm to the environment at all stages - from the stage of production of building materials to the stage of operation of facilities.

