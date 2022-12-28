Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan up
By Trend
The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan increased by 12.7 percent from January through November 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 and amounted to $858.6 million, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.
During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s imports from Turkmenistan amounted to $674.3 million, while exports - $184.3 million. Thus, Turkmenistan entered the top 11 biggest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan from January through November 2022.
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in the first 11 months of 2022 exceeded $44.94 billion, an increase of 17.9 percent, or $6.8 billion compared to the same period in 2021.
During this period, the largest volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade fell on Russia - $8.3 billion.
The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $881.9 million in 2021, which is 61 percent more than in 2020.
