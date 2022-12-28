Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan up

28 December 2022 20:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan increased by 12.7 percent from January through November 2022 compared to the same period of 2021 and amounted to $858.6 million, Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During the reporting period, Uzbekistan’s imports from Turkmenistan amounted to $674.3 million, while exports - $184.3 million. Thus, Turkmenistan entered the top 11 biggest foreign trade partners of Uzbekistan from January through November 2022.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover in the first 11 months of 2022 exceeded $44.94 billion, an increase of 17.9 percent, or $6.8 billion compared to the same period in 2021.

During this period, the largest volume of Uzbekistan's foreign trade fell on Russia - $8.3 billion.

The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan amounted to $881.9 million in 2021, which is 61 percent more than in 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz