Chinese mainland reports 2,171 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases
By Trend
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 2,171 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Altogether 6,455 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 3,663 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.
Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.
---
