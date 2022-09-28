Iranian currency rates for September 28

Azernews.Az

Wednesday September 28 2022

28 September 2022 20:50 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to September 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,425 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 28

Iranian rial on September 26

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

45,236

45,587

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,478

42,809

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,705

3,719

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,898

3,946

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,436

5,474

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

518

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,160

135,681

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

17,732

17,531

100 Japanese yens

JPY

29,038

29,204

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,083

109,147

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,591

30,870

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,746

24,127

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,338

2,346

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,272

2,281

1 Russian ruble

RUB

708

726

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,088

27,446

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,218

29,359

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,648

41,139

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,144

32,299

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,334

8,403

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,853

5,914

100 Thai baths

THB

110,597

111,891

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,110

9,172

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,452

29,530

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

40,425

40,726

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,771

8,716

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,817

14,849

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,770

2,788

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

476

477

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,635

16,626

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,016

71,478

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,243

4,215

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,732 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,474 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,192 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,329 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.

--

