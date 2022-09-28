Iranian currency rates for September 28

28 September 2022 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on September 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies increased and 29 have decreased in price, compared to September 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,425 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 28 Iranian rial on September 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 45,236 45,587 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,478 42,809 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,705 3,719 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,898 3,946 1 Danish krone DKK 5,436 5,474 1 Indian rupee INR 515 518 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,160 135,681 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 17,732 17,531 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,038 29,204 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,083 109,147 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,591 30,870 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,746 24,127 1 South African rand ZAR 2,338 2,346 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,272 2,281 1 Russian ruble RUB 708 726 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,088 27,446 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,218 29,359 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,648 41,139 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,154 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,144 32,299 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,334 8,403 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,853 5,914 100 Thai baths THB 110,597 111,891 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,110 9,172 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,452 29,530 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 40,425 40,726 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,771 8,716 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,817 14,849 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,770 2,788 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 477 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,635 16,626 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,016 71,478 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,243 4,215 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,971

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 275,732 rials, and the price of $1 is 286,474 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 260,192 rials, and the price of $1 is 270,329 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 314,000-317,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 302,000-305,000 rials.

