Istanbul Center approves exit of six more ships with food from Ukraine

13 September 2022 22:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has approved the departure of six more ships from Ukrainian ports, which will take out a total of 213,243 tonnes of food. This is according to a statement by JCC released on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In particular, Super Saka bulk carrier will leave Odessa and deliver 29,000 tonnes of wheat and 21,000 tonnes of corn to Spain. The Fanaria bulk carrier will leave Odessa with a cargo of 18,000 tonnes of wheat for Spain and the Propus bulk carrier will deliver 8,500 tonnes of corn to Turkey. The ship Greifswald will leave Chornomorsk for Turkey and deliver 492 tonnes of corn. Bulk carriers Captain Dimitrios, Yasa Team and Ata Ocean will depart from Yuzhny port. The first will deliver 65,000 tonnes of corn to Spain, the second will deliver 65,000 tonnes of corn to Israel, the third - 6,300 tonnes of sunflower oil to Turkey.

In total, as of September 12, 2,721,168 tonnes of food was exported from Ukraine. 122 export trips were made.

The task of the UN is to reach the volume of exports of 2-5 million tonnes of food per month.

On July 22, a package of documents was signed in Istanbul to solve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies to world markets. One of the agreements regulates the procedure for the export of grain from the Black Sea ports controlled by Kiev. Established by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, the four-sided center in Istanbul is designed to inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and provocations.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz