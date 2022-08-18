Number of visitors from Tajikistan to Georgia up in July 2022

18 August 2022 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgia recorded an increase in number of visitors travelling from Tajikistan in July 2022, Trend reports via Georgian National Tourism Administration.

The number of visitors arriving in Georgia from Tajikistan in July 2022 amounted to 522 people, which is an increase of 49.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021 (350 people).

According to the administration, in the reporting month, visitors traveling from Russia made up the majority of those arriving in Georgia (156,737 people).

Meanwhile, the total number of visitors to Georgia in July 2022 amounted to 718,401 people, which is almost three times more than in the same period of 2021 (259,641 people).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz