Death toll from Yerevan market blast up to 16

16 August 2022 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to 16 as rescuers found one more body under the debris, Armenian emergencies ministry said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

An explosion at the mall Surmalu killed 16 people, 18 are missing. About 350 rescuers are involved in the search, as well as about 150 volunteers to help them. The total number of victims is 62 people. 13 of the victims continue to be treated in various hospitals, their health status is assessed as satisfactory. The other hospitalized patients have been discharged.

06:43 (GMT+4) The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to 15 as rescuers found five more bodies under the debris, Armenian emergencies ministry said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

An explosion at the mall Surmalu killed 15 people, 18 are missing. About 350 rescuers are involved in the search, as well as about 150 volunteers to help them. The total number of victims is 62 people. 13 of the victims continue to be treated in various hospitals, their health status is assessed as satisfactory. The other hospitalized patients have been discharged.

02:41 (GMT+4) The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to ten as rescuers found two more bodies under the debris, Armenian emergencies ministry spokesman, Hayk Kostanyan, said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"Rescuers have retrieved two more bodies from under the debris. The death toll now is ten," he said.

According to Kostnyan, the search and rescue operation continues.

An explosion at the mall Surmalu killed 10 people yesterday, 18 are missing. About 350 rescuers are involved in the search, as well as about 150 volunteers to help them. The total number of victims is 61 people. 13 of the victims continue to be treated in various hospitals, their health status is assessed as satisfactory. The other hospitalized patients have been discharged.

01:28 (GMT+4) Rescuers pulled out another body from under the rubble of the Surmalu shopping center, Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesman Hayk Kostanyan said, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"Rescuers have just extracted another body from under the rubble. At the moment we have eight dead. Search and rescue work continues," he said.

An explosion at the mall Surmalu killed 8 people yesterday, 22 are missing. About 350 rescuers are involved in the search, as well as about 150 volunteers to help them. The total number of victims is 61 people. 13 of the victims continue to be treated in various hospitals, their health status is assessed as satisfactory. The other hospitalized patients have been discharged.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz